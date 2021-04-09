The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Aloud/Bagatelle

1983 6 min
Leaving soon

Canadian poet Earle Birney indulges his love of trains in this performance of his sound poem To Swindon from London by Britrail. In fluent "trainish," he interprets the experience of excursions by rail. Imagination sparked by the rhythm of wheels and the clink of couplings, Birney hums, hisses and hoots his way through archival footage of vintage trains and the English countryside. A must for language, animation and train buffs.

Details

Canadian poet Earle Birney indulges his love of trains in this performance of his sound poem To Swindon from London by Britrail. In fluent "trainish," he interprets the experience of excursions by rail. Imagination sparked by the rhythm of wheels and the clink of couplings, Birney hums, hisses and hoots his way through archival footage of vintage trains and the English countryside. A must for language, animation and train buffs.
Literature and Language Literature and Language - Canada Transportation All subjects
  • director
    Donald McWilliams
  • editing
    Donald McWilliams
  • producer
    David Verrall
  • executive producer
    Douglas MacDonald
    David Verrall
  • cinematography
    Jim Aquila
  • animation camera
    Raymond Dumas
  • sound
    Douglas Berry
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
  • music
    Françoise Gélinas

Education

Ages 12 to 18
School subjects
Arts Education - Drama English Language Arts - Poetry History and Citizenship Education - Industrialization (1800s)

Warnings: Depictions of adults smoking in the train

Canadian poet Earle Birney uses his invented language of “trainish” to tell his poem. What other modern inventions could easily lend themselves to their own language? Create a poem that showcases your feelings about a device that you use, using the sounds to create your own language. How might the use of an invented language change the audience’s interpretation of the poem? How have other poets used onomatopoeia to communicate a message or meaning? How would industrialization have affected the soundscape of towns and cities at the time? Should there be restrictions on the levels of noise pollution in cities?

