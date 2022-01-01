'Ah... the Money, the Money, the Money'- The Battle for Saltspring

'Ah... the Money, the Money, the Money'- The Battle for Saltspring

| 50 min

"Saltspring Island... close to a city, but full of magical, almost untouched places. A small town with a Saturday market. And in the middle of the island... trees, lots of trees." When the roar of chainsaws shatters the quiet of this idyllic setting, director Mort Ransen and other residents awake to an unexpected intrusion. A logging operation is underway in a central pristine valley. Within hours, a group of islanders rallies to oppose the cutting--only to discover that a logging company has purchased one of the largest expanses of undeveloped wilderness in the Southern Gulf Islands. Concerned about its potentially devastating impact on Saltspring's ecology, economy and natural beauty, the residents set out to stop the logging. The award-winning director of Margaret's Museum, Mort Ransen, turns his camera on his own community to document a lively and provocative debate. On one side--the developers, who defend their right to do what they want on private land. On the other--Saltspring residents, who blockade roads, chain themselves to logging trucks and lobby government to protect their island.

Credits
  • director
    Mort Ransen
  • producer
    Gillian Darling Kovanic
  • editor
    Jack Morbin
    Stuart De Jong
  • writer
    Mort Ransen
  • narrator
    Mort Ransen
  • cinematography
    Martin Duckworth
    Rudolf Kovanic
    Peter Prince
    Doug Sjoquist
  • location sound
    Eric Davies
    Lisa Kolisnyk
    Jonathan Ritchie
    Sherry Antonishan
    Paul Brosseau
  • additional cinematography
    Jonathan Ledrew
  • production manager
    Sherry Antonishan
  • additional editor
    R. Neil Thompson
  • assistant editor
    Mark Perry
  • production assistant
    Stephen Melanson
  • stock shots
    Peter Prince
    David Shebib
  • sound editor
    Jamie Mahaffey
    Daniel Séguin
  • sound mix
    Sharpe Sound Studios Inc.
  • on-line
    Rainmaker Digital Pictures
  • titling
    Rainmaker Digital Pictures
  • composer
    Carlos Lopes
  • production supervisor
    Kathryn Lynch
  • program administrator
    Bruce Hagerman
  • executive producer
    Graydon McCrea
