This touching documentary follows a cast of blind and visually impaired actors as they prepare Dancing to Beethoven, a play about blindness. The film takes us deep into the lives of the actors. We hear stories of their shock and disbelief at first losing sight and of their struggles coping with a life without it. We hear them talk about grieving and pining for the visual world. They tell the moving story of how this play is itself a victory, a type of salvation, for each of them. By opening night, at the renowned Place des Arts in Montreal, they …
This touching documentary follows a cast of blind and visually impaired actors as they prepare Dancing to Beethoven, a play about blindness. The film takes us deep into the lives of the actors. We hear stories of their shock and disbelief at first losing sight and of their struggles coping with a life without it. We hear them talk about grieving and pining for the visual world. They tell the moving story of how this play is itself a victory, a type of salvation, for each of them. By opening night, at the renowned Place des Arts in Montreal, they are a close-knit cast, well-honed and ready to step out of the wings and into the light.
Warnings: Mild adult humour, allusion to suicide
How do the actors describe the impact of acting in this play? What elements of drama might benefit the mental health of those involved? What supports are available in Canada or should be available for those who have low vision or blindness? After watching the film, what did you learn about barriers they face on a daily basis? How has technology changed over the years to improve the quality of life for those with low vision or blindness? What technologies in this film paved the way for the modern inventions we have today?
Acting Blind, Martin Duckworth, provided by the National Film Board of Canada