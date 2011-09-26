The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Aboriginality

&
2007 5 min
Follow Dallas Arcand, an urban youth, as he heads down the mystical Red Road to re-connect with new and traditional elements of First Nations culture. Dallas is a world champion hoop dancer and hip-hop artist aiming to connect urban Indigenous young people to their rural ancestral histories. He's a 7th generation Cree from Alexander (Kipohtakaw) First Nation. Directed by Dominique Keller, Aboriginality fuses animation by Dan Gies with live-action dance directed by Tom Jackson.

Aboriginality

Details

Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) Dance Social Issues All subjects
  • writer
    Dominique Keller
  • director
    Dominique Keller
    Tom Jackson
  • producer
    Dominique Keller
    Bonnie Thompson
  • original characters creator
    Daniel Gies
  • creative concepts
    Dallas Arcand
    Tom Jackson
    Daniel Gies
  • traditional hoop dance performer
    Dallas Arcand
  • hip hop dance performer
    Dallas Arcand
  • production designer
    Daniel Gies
  • art director
    Daniel Gies
  • music composer
    Jon Cohrs
  • hip hop dance choreography
    Dallas Arcand
    Valentino Ribecco
  • traditional dance choreograpy
    Dallas Arcand
  • cinematographer
    Allan Leader
  • sound
    Igal Petel
  • editor
    Jordan Hemsley
    Erik King Smith
  • hip hop wardrobe
    Kendall Yellowhorn
  • makeup
    Lesia T. Bear
  • hair
    Lesia T. Bear
  • grip
    Nevin Merrells
    Ian Lister
    Larry Johnson
  • electric
    Nevin Merrells
    Ian Lister
    Larry Johnson
  • Jib operator
    Chris Lindeburg
  • production coordinator
    Sharon A. Desjarlais
    Faye Yoneda
    Lindsay MacDonald
  • production assistant
    Kelly Demko
  • supervising animator
    Daniel Gies
  • animation cinematographer
    Erik King Smith
    Jordan Hemsley
    Fatou Maty Diouf
    Daniel Gies
  • storyboard artist
    Daniel Gies
  • background artist
    Daniel Gies
    Cynthia LaRouche
    Paul Smith
  • 2D character design
    Daniel Gies
  • 2D animation
    Daniel Gies
    Trent Noble
  • 3D design
    Trent Noble
  • animation
    Laurie Breitkreuz
    Fatou Maty Diouf
    Myron Campbell
  • background texture painter
    Susanne Feheley
  • building
    Cynthia LaRouche
  • 3D modeling
    Jason James
  • 3D animation
    Art Curry
    David Kretz
  • rigging
    Art Curry
  • digital painting
    Daniel Gies
    Erik King Smith
    Myron Campbell
    Dominique Keller
  • AFX programming
    David Kretz
  • compositing
    Erik King Smith
    Daniel Gies
    Jordan Hemsley
  • sound design
    Richard Kim
  • foley
    Richard Kim
  • audio editing
    Richard Kim
  • stereo mix
    Steven Bellamy
    Richard Kim
  • 5.1 Surround mix
    Steven Bellamy
  • unit administrator
    Darin Clausen
  • production supervisor
    Mark Power
  • marketing manager
    Kelly Isaac
  • associate producer trainee
    Sharon A. Desjarlais
  • associate producer
    William Belcourt
  • film recorder
    Pierre Landry
  • film coordination
    Pierre Ferlatte
  • manager of television production
    Tom Montvila
  • manager of interactive media
    Michael Pelletier
  • head engineer
    Luke Van Dyk
  • manager of programming
    Monique Rajotte
  • chief executive officer
    Jean La Rose
  • director of development
    Luke Azevedo
  • executive producer
    Derek Mazur
    Graydon McCrea
    Dominique Keller

Education

Ages 9 to 11
Study Guide
Guide 1
School subjects
Indigenous Studies - Arts Indigenous Studies - History/Politics Indigenous Studies - Identity/Society
What is the filmmaker suggesting with this title? Read the lyrics to the song Walking Down the Red Road. What is the “red road” referring to? Discuss the cultural significance of the values that are revealed in the lyrics and the soundtrack. Comment on the use of hip hop in the film.

Explore