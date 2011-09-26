Follow Dallas Arcand, an urban youth, as he heads down the mystical Red Road to re-connect with new and traditional elements of First Nations culture. Dallas is a world champion hoop dancer and hip-hop artist aiming to connect urban Indigenous young people to their rural ancestral histories. He's a 7th generation Cree from Alexander (Kipohtakaw) First Nation. Directed by Dominique Keller, Aboriginality fuses animation by Dan Gies with live-action dance directed by Tom Jackson.
