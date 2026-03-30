Canadian poet, Milton Acorn, is remembered with feeling and eloquence in this tribute that takes the form of a wake. Cedric Smith acts as the singer of Acorn's life and art, while such friends as Al Purdy, Pat Lane, and Gwendolyn MacEwen recall the man known as "The People's Poet." Evoked here is the unique mixture of intense emotion, wit and radical politics that identified Acorn as a man and a poet.
Canadian poet, Milton Acorn, is remembered with feeling and eloquence in this tribute that takes the form of a wake. Cedric Smith acts as the singer of Acorn's life and art, while such friends as Al Purdy, Pat Lane, and Gwendolyn MacEwen recall the man known as "The People's Poet." Evoked here is the unique mixture of intense emotion, wit and radical politics that identified Acorn as a man and a poet.
A Wake for Milton, Brian Pollard & Mike Mahoney, provided by the National Film Board of Canada