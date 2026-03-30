The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

A Wake for Milton

Canadian poet, Milton Acorn, is remembered with feeling and eloquence in this tribute that takes the form of a wake. Cedric Smith acts as the singer of Acorn's life and art, while such friends as Al Purdy, Pat Lane, and Gwendolyn MacEwen recall the man known as "The People's Poet." Evoked here is the unique mixture of intense emotion, wit and radical politics that identified Acorn as a man and a poet.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

Canadian poet, Milton Acorn, is remembered with feeling and eloquence in this tribute that takes the form of a wake. Cedric Smith acts as the singer of Acorn's life and art, while such friends as Al Purdy, Pat Lane, and Gwendolyn MacEwen recall the man known as "The People's Poet." Evoked here is the unique mixture of intense emotion, wit and radical politics that identified Acorn as a man and a poet.

Literature and Language - Canada Literature and Language All subjects
  • director
    Brian Pollard
    Mike Mahoney
  • producer
    Brian Pollard
  • editing
    Brian Pollard
  • cinematography
    Mike Mahoney
  • sound
    John Martin
  • re-recording
    Hans Peter Strobl
    Adrian Croll
  • music
    Cedric Smith
    Terry Jones
    Loreena McKennitt
    David Woodhead
A Wake for Milton
Purchase options
Please contact us to check DVD availability.

Explore