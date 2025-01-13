A Report on Redevelopment: New Course for Halifax

Attractive low-rent housing and new opportunities for business and industry came about as a result of clearing a ten-block slum area in the centre of Halifax. The project made room for commercial expansion, and for families in the new housing development of Mulgrave Park.
