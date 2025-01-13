The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility
New release
Coming 
None

A Report on Redevelopment: New Course for Halifax

1961 12 min
Leaving soon

Attractive low-rent housing and new opportunities for business and industry came about as a result of clearing a ten-block slum area in the centre of Halifax. The project made room for commercial expansion, and for families in the new housing development of Mulgrave Park.

This content is not available for free viewing in your location.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.
Not available
Share
A Report on Redevelopment: New Course for Halifax

Details

Attractive low-rent housing and new opportunities for business and industry came about as a result of clearing a ten-block slum area in the centre of Halifax. The project made room for commercial expansion, and for families in the new housing development of Mulgrave Park.

Urbanism All subjects
  • director
    Jean Roy
  • producer
    Peter Jones
  • script
    Alvin Goldman
  • photography
    Ray Jones

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store
A Report on Redevelopment: New Course for Halifax
Purchase options
Also available
DVD

Explore