This film focusses on the re-organization of the system of rural school administration in Alberta during the Depression. The burden of supporting individual schools became too much for many communities, and schools were forced to close. Educators studying the problem decided the solution lay in the formation of larger units of administration, and the film explains the operation of these larger units, describing the additional services made possible by this pooling of several communities' resources.
This film focusses on the re-organization of the system of rural school administration in Alberta during the Depression. The burden of supporting individual schools became too much for many communities, and schools were forced to close. Educators studying the problem decided the solution lay in the formation of larger units of administration, and the film explains the operation of these larger units, describing the additional services made possible by this pooling of several communities' resources.
A Plan for Rural Schools, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada