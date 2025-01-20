What does a blank ballot really say? An in-depth look at the inner workings of the provincial elections in Quebec, where an antiquated system is showing its cracks.
A Losing Game follows three candidates in Quebec’s 2022 provincial election—each with one thing in common: no chance of winning. As their campaigns unfold, the film exposes the cracks in Quebec’s electoral system—from barriers faced by women and racialized candidates to flawed voting processes, skewed campaign financing, and the outsized influence of media and polls. With a sharp critical lens, director Jenny Cartwright reveals a system where the race is rigged from the start—and the real losers are the voters.
A Losing Game, Jenny Cartwright, provided by the National Film Board of Canada