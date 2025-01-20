The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

A Losing Game

What does a blank ballot really say? An in-depth look at the inner workings of the provincial elections in Quebec, where an antiquated system is showing its cracks.
A Losing Game follows three candidates in Quebec’s 2022 provincial election—each with one thing in common: no chance of winning. As their campaigns unfold, the film exposes the cracks in Quebec’s electoral system—from barriers faced by women and racialized candidates to flawed voting processes, skewed campaign financing, and the outsized influence of media and polls. With a sharp critical lens, director Jenny Cartwright reveals a system where the race is rigged from the start—and the real losers are the voters.

Social Issues Politics and Government Politics and Government - Canada All subjects
Hot Topics All channels
  • participation
    Renaud Blais
    Elza Kephart
    Jean-Louis Thémis
    Hugo Bonin
    Francis Dupuis-Déri
    Catherine Dorion
    Idil Issa
  • research
    Jenny Cartwright
  • writing
    Jenny Cartwright
  • direction
    Jenny Cartwright
  • cinematography
    David Cherniak
    Danae Elon
  • camera
    Josué Bertolino
  • location sound
    Claude Périard
  • sound design
    Thierry Gauthier
  • production
    Pierre-Mathieu Fortin
  • editing
    Anne Gabrielle Lebrun Harpin
  • art direction - animation
    Elizabeth Laferrière
  • participant
    Kelly McKinney
    Marguerite Kephart
    Anne-Marie de la Sablonnière
    Paola Chapdelaine
    Mathilde Forest
    Monika Napier
    Mathieu Gagnon
    Mireille Krause
    Christophe Dubois
    Martin Mireault
    Louis-Philippe Potvin
    Monique Vadnais
    Amélie Villeneuve
    Lucie Villeneuve
    Frédéric St-Laurent
    Myriam Fleury-Bérubé
    Gaston Ducas
    Marie Vallée
    Alex Tyrrell
  • additional camera
    Vanessa Abadhir
    Émile Bureau
    Benoit Ouellet
  • additional sound recording
    Arnaud Beaudoux
    Jean-François Caissy
    David Cherniak
    Marie-Andrée Cormier
    Dimitri Médard
    François Pinet-Forcier
    Simon Plouffe
  • production manager
    Nadia Koromyslova
  • production assistant
    Chloé Gayraud
    David Sanchez
  • grip - studio
    Ian Zentner
  • animation
    Rémi Vincent
    Sindre Ulvik Péladeau
  • additional research - animation
    Vincent J. Carbonneau
    Mercédez Roberge
  • technical support - editing
    Pierre Dupont
    Marie-Josée Gourde
    Albert Kurian
    Patrick Trahan
  • computer graphics
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • translation
    Trans & Sub Coop
  • subtitling
    Trans & Sub Coop
  • online editing
    Yannick Carrier
  • colourist
    Yannick Carrier
  • narration - writer
    Jenny Cartwright
    Manal Drissi
  • narrator
    Rosemarie Sabor
  • voice direction
    Alex Ivanovici
  • foley
    Lise Wedlock
  • foley assistant
    Carmelita Glowacki
  • foley recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
    Luc Léger
  • narration recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
    Luc Léger
  • re-recording mixer
    Isabelle Lussier
  • archival research
    Jenny Cartwright
    Madame Karine
  • rights clearances
    Madame Karine
  • first phase of development
    Karine Dubois
  • legal counsel
    Peter Kallianiotis
  • press relations
    Nadine Viau
  • marketing manager
    Laurianne Désormiers
  • marketing coordinator
    Jolène Lessard
  • administrator
    Sia Koukoulas
  • senior coordinator - administration
    Brenda Nixon
  • studio coordinator
    Stéphanie Lazure
  • senior production coordinator
    Joëlle Lapointe
    Chinda Phommarinh
  • production coordinator
    Lucia Corak
    Alexandra Levert
  • technical coordination
    Julien Archambault
    Jean-François Laprise
  • line producer
    Mélanie Lasnier
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier

