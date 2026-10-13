This is the story of how these workers in British Columbia cover a large and rugged province, and of the ways in which they help people in many kinds of trouble to solve their personal problems.
However inaccessible their homes, the old-age pensioner, the youngster in juvenile court, the unmarried mother, or the family distressed by the threat of illness and poverty can find in the rural social worker "a friend at the door." This is the story of how these workers in British Columbia cover a large and rugged province, and of the ways in which they help people in many kinds of trouble to solve their personal problems. Taking four different cases, the film describes how each is investigated, and how people in need are put in touch with available aid, both governmental and private.
A Friend at the Door, Leslie McFarlane, provided by the National Film Board of Canada