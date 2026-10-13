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A Friend at the Door

This is the story of how these workers in British Columbia cover a large and rugged province, and of the ways in which they help people in many kinds of trouble to solve their personal problems.
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However inaccessible their homes, the old-age pensioner, the youngster in juvenile court, the unmarried mother, or the family distressed by the threat of illness and poverty can find in the rural social worker "a friend at the door." This is the story of how these workers in British Columbia cover a large and rugged province, and of the ways in which they help people in many kinds of trouble to solve their personal problems. Taking four different cases, the film describes how each is investigated, and how people in need are put in touch with available aid, both governmental and private.

Social Issues All subjects
  • director
    Leslie McFarlane
  • script
    Leslie McFarlane
  • producer
    James Beveridge
    Tom Daly
  • camera
    Wallace Hamilton
    John Foster
  • editing
    David Mayerovitch
  • music
    Louis Applebaum
A Friend at the Door
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Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

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