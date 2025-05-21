The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

A Film for Max

A film where the director turns his camera on his own domestic existence and essays to show it 'like it is' without the structure usually imposed by filmmaking. What he tries to mirror is the essential aloneness of people, life in suspense, of unmotivated being. Adult life is seen in black and white; that of his infant son, Max, is in colour. The contrast suggests the loss of joy that comes with maturity and knowledge.
Psychology and Psychiatry Families All subjects
  • director
    Derek May
  • producer
    Tom Daly
  • camera
    Martin Duckworth
    Claude Beaugrand
  • sound
    Pierre Letarte
    Henry Zemel
  • sound editing
    John Knight
A Film for Max
