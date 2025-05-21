A film where the director turns his camera on his own domestic existence and essays to show it 'like it is' without the structure usually imposed by filmmaking. What he tries to mirror is the essential aloneness of people, life in suspense, of unmotivated being. Adult life is seen in black and white; that of his infant son, Max, is in colour. The contrast suggests the loss of joy that comes with maturity and knowledge.
A Film for Max, Derek May, provided by the National Film Board of Canada