The eggs are finally recovered. Dr. Morrow and Frances decide to marry because "a wife can't testify against her husband." During the wedding ceremony, David proposes to Rita, who accepts seconds before he casts off for a long sea voyage. All's well that ends well. (Packaged for Teaching English as a Second Language.)
The eggs are finally recovered. Dr. Morrow and Frances decide to marry because "a wife can't testify against her husband." During the wedding ceremony, David proposes to Rita, who accepts seconds before he casts off for a long sea voyage. All's well that ends well. (Packaged for Teaching English as a Second Language.)
A Case of Eggs: Episode 4, Bernard Devlin, provided by the National Film Board of Canada