An inspector from the Federal Bureau of Standards accuses Frances of selling substandard eggs, which were stolen from Dr. Morrow's laboratory by Bruno, whose hens are on strike. Rita and David try to retrace the precious eggs. (Packaged for Teaching English as a Second Language.)
An inspector from the Federal Bureau of Standards accuses Frances of selling substandard eggs, which were stolen from Dr. Morrow's laboratory by Bruno, whose hens are on strike. Rita and David try to retrace the precious eggs. (Packaged for Teaching English as a Second Language.)
A Case of Eggs: Episode 3, Bernard Devlin, provided by the National Film Board of Canada