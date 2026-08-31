The plot thickens. Patients are mysteriously disappearing from St. Mary's Hospital. Frances trails Dr. Morrow, who pays frequent visits to the hospital carrying flowers. Frances and Rita discover a strange laboratory at Bruno's farm. Dr. Morrow arrives on the scene and confides in them. Frances decides to collaborate with him. (Packaged for Teaching English as a Second Language.)
The plot thickens. Patients are mysteriously disappearing from St. Mary's Hospital. Frances trails Dr. Morrow, who pays frequent visits to the hospital carrying flowers. Frances and Rita discover a strange laboratory at Bruno's farm. Dr. Morrow arrives on the scene and confides in them. Frances decides to collaborate with him. (Packaged for Teaching English as a Second Language.)
A Case of Eggs: Episode 2, Bernard Devlin, provided by the National Film Board of Canada