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A Case of Eggs: Episode 2

The plot thickens. Patients are mysteriously disappearing from St. Mary's Hospital. Frances trails Dr. Morrow, who pays frequent visits to the hospital carrying flowers. Frances and Rita discover a strange laboratory at Bruno's farm. Dr. Morrow arrives on the scene and confides in them. Frances decides to collaborate with him. (Packaged for Teaching English as a Second Language.)
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The plot thickens. Patients are mysteriously disappearing from St. Mary's Hospital. Frances trails Dr. Morrow, who pays frequent visits to the hospital carrying flowers. Frances and Rita discover a strange laboratory at Bruno's farm. Dr. Morrow arrives on the scene and confides in them. Frances decides to collaborate with him. (Packaged for Teaching English as a Second Language.)

Education Literature and Language - Canada All subjects
  • director
    Bernard Devlin
  • producer
    Daisy De Bellefeuille
    John N. Smith
  • cast
    Peter Haworth
    Micki Mansel
    Jo Kirkpatrick
    Bill Reiter
A Case of Eggs: Episode 2
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