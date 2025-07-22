Through the first-hand accounts of working women and men, A Balancing Act offers an inside look at the positive impact of structural change in the workplace. From flex time to satellite offices, from job sharing to telecommuting, these changes are designed to help working people, especially parents, strike a healthier balance between family life and work, and to increase job performance and productivity in the workplace.
A Balancing Act, Helena Cynamon, provided by the National Film Board of Canada