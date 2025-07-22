The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

A Balancing Act

Through the first-hand accounts of working women and men, A Balancing Act offers an inside look at the positive impact of structural change in the workplace. From flex time to satellite offices, from job sharing to telecommuting, these changes are designed to help working people, especially parents, strike a healthier balance between family life and work, and to increase job performance and productivity in the workplace.
Women Work and Labour Relations Families All subjects
  • director
    Helena Cynamon
  • producer
    Chantal Bowen
  • executive producer
    Ginny Stikeman
    Josée Beaudet
  • cinematography
    David Frazee
  • sound
    Nathan Shandler
  • editing
    Bonni Devlin
  • sound editing
    André Galbrand
    Antonia McGrath
  • re-recording
    Michel Descombes
    Luc Boudrias
  • narrator
    Bonnie Dickie
  • music
    Judith Gruber-Stitzer
A Balancing Act
