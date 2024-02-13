The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Waaydanaa (Haida Version)

2019 16 min
When internationally renowned Haida carver Robert Davidson was only 22 years old, he carved the first new totem pole on British Columbia's Haida Gwaii in almost a century. On the 50th anniversary of the pole's raising, Haida filmmaker Christopher Auchter steps easily through history to revisit that day in August 1969, when the entire village of Old Massett gathered to celebrate the event that would signal the rebirth of the Haida spirit. This version has been re-recorded in the Skidegate (Xaayda Kil) and Old Masset (Xaad Kil) Haida dialects

Waaydanaa (Haida Version)

When internationally renowned Haida carver Robert Davidson was only 22 years old, he carved the first new totem pole on British Columbia’s Haida Gwaii in almost a century. On the 50th anniversary of the pole’s raising, Haida filmmaker Christopher Auchter steps easily through history to revisit that day in August 1969, when the entire village of Old Massett gathered to celebrate the event that would signal the rebirth of the Haida spirit.

This version has been re-recorded in the Skidegate (Xaayda Kil) and Old Masset (Xaad Kil) Haida dialects
Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) Visual Arts All subjects
Indigenous Cinema
  • director
    Christopher Auchter
  • producer
    Selwyn Jacob
  • executive producer
    Shirley Vercruysse

Ages 13 to 18
