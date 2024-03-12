The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

7 Beats Per Minute

After surviving a near-fatal blackout during a record-breaking dive, a champion freediver returns to the depths to confront her long-buried trauma and beat her personal best.
Details

In the unforgiving world of competitive freediving, Jessea Lu rose with extraordinary speed, driven by discipline, control and an unrelenting desire to test her limits. During a world-record attempt, she blacked out underwater and was lifeless for four minutes. This event forced her to confront not just physical danger, but the emotional cost of extreme self-mastery. Through intimate vérité filmmaking and breathtaking underwater imagery, the film traces Jessea’s return to the site of her near-death experience, where pressure compresses the body and the mind becomes the final frontier. As diver and filmmaker descend together, the ocean emerges as a mirror: reflecting trauma, resilience and the vulnerability required to let go. To reach the deepest point, Jessea must heal her way back to her authentic self.

Sports and Leisure - Water Sports Families Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism Psychology and Psychiatry All subjects
  • writer
    Yuqi Kang
  • director
    Yuqi Kang
  • producer
    Ina Fichman
    Sherien Barsoum
  • executive producer
    Ina Fichman
    Shirley Vercruysse
    Anita Lee
    Kate Baxter
    Neeraj Bhargava
    Munnish Puri
  • co-producer
    Yuqi Kang
  • editor
    Dominique Champagne
  • director of photography
    Kalina Bertin
    Alex Lampron
  • original music
    Frannie Holder
    Mario Sévigny
    Lauren Bélec
  • sound designer
    Sacha Ratcliffe
  • featuring
    Jessea Lu
  • associate producer
    Amy Miller
    Kate Vollum
    Cao Xi
  • production manager
    Christine Rocheleau
  • location sound
    Emory Murchison
    Tobias Haynes
  • assistant camera
    William MacKenzie
    Marc-André Thomassin
  • graphic design
    Kara Blake
  • animation
    Kara Blake
  • story consultant
    Judith Helfand
  • underwater camera
    André Musgrove
    Kohei Ueno
    Perrin James
    Daan Verhoeven
    Yuqi Kang
    Kristin Kuba
  • additional camera
    Scott Alexander Ruderman
    Natalie Haarhoff
    Nick Dietrich
    Shen Mi
  • additional location sound
    Malcom Owen-Flood
    Sean Moloi
  • additional assistant camera
    Kelebogile Mokanyane
  • fixer
    Nosiku Mugadza
  • location driver
    Maambo Simvula
  • location assistant
    Maambo Simvula
  • production assistant
    Paul Hartsel
  • narration consultant
    Helene Klodawsky
  • online editor
    Yannick Carrier
  • colourist
    Yannick Carrier
  • re-recording mixer
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • end credit design
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • production supervisor
    Marcus Matyas
  • technical coordinator
    Kevin Riley
    Luc Binette
  • senior production coordinator
    Adrianna Marling
  • studio operations manager
    Mark Wilson
  • studio administrator
    Andrew Martin-Smith
  • sound technician
    Q'Mal Labad-Workman
  • studio coordinator
    Victoria Anderson Gardner
    Calvin Serutoke
    Carly Kastner
  • marketing manager
    Kay Rondonneau
  • marketing coordinator
    Julie Fortin
  • publicist
    Jennifer Mair
  • legal counsel
    Christian Pitchen
  • digital editing technician
    Patrick Trahan
  • digital processing technician
    Albert Kurian
  • post-production technician
    Charles-Étienne Viau
  • music mixer
    Benoit Bouchard
  • assistant editor
    Xiaoxiao Yan
  • demo editor
    Maxime Chalifoux
    Boban Chaldovich
  • dialogue editor
    Evan Jerred
  • transcription
    Laurel Toews
  • calligrapher
    Ngan Siu-Mui
  • accounting
    Nathalie Arel
  • insurance
    Globalex
  • legal services
    Lussier & Khouzam
  • bank
    National Bank of Canada

