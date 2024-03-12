7 Beats Per Minute

In the unforgiving world of competitive freediving, Jessea Lu rose with extraordinary speed, driven by discipline, control and an unrelenting desire to test her limits. During a world-record attempt, she blacked out underwater and was lifeless for four minutes. This event forced her to confront not just physical danger, but the emotional cost of extreme self-mastery. Through intimate vérité filmmaking and breathtaking underwater imagery, the film traces Jessea’s return to the site of her near-death experience, where pressure compresses the body and the mind becomes the final frontier. As diver and filmmaker descend together, the ocean emerges as a mirror: reflecting trauma, resilience and the vulnerability required to let go. To reach the deepest point, Jessea must heal her way back to her authentic self.