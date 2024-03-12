After surviving a near-fatal blackout during a record-breaking dive, a champion freediver returns to the depths to confront her long-buried trauma and beat her personal best.
In the unforgiving world of competitive freediving, Jessea Lu rose with extraordinary speed, driven by discipline, control and an unrelenting desire to test her limits. During a world-record attempt, she blacked out underwater and was lifeless for four minutes. This event forced her to confront not just physical danger, but the emotional cost of extreme self-mastery. Through intimate vérité filmmaking and breathtaking underwater imagery, the film traces Jessea’s return to the site of her near-death experience, where pressure compresses the body and the mind becomes the final frontier. As diver and filmmaker descend together, the ocean emerges as a mirror: reflecting trauma, resilience and the vulnerability required to let go. To reach the deepest point, Jessea must heal her way back to her authentic self.
7 Beats Per Minute, Yuqi Kang, provided by the National Film Board of Canada