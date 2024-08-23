The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content
My List
Your request could not be processed.
This film is already in your list

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by Reset
New release
Coming 
None

Sounds & Pressure: Reggae in a Foreign Land

Johnny Osbourne

&
2024 18 min
Leaving soon

Before gaining international recognition as the “Dancehall Godfather,” legendary singer Johnny Osbourne was at the forefront of a revolution that transformed Toronto into one of the most influential reggae communities in the world.

We're sorry, this content is not available in your location.
Your rental expires on
Buy
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.
Not available
Johnny Osbourne

Suggestions

Details

Sounds & Pressure: Reggae in a Foreign Land follows the journeys of these icons. Through rare archives and infectious beats, this captivating five-part anthology series takes you from Kingston to Kensington Market to see and hear how reggae made roots in Canada against all odds.
Music Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism All subjects
Spotlight on Canadian Musicians All channels
  • director
    Chris Flanagan
    Graeme Mathieson
  • producer
    Sherien Barsoum
    Lea Marin
  • executive director
    Anita Lee

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device. 

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store

Explore