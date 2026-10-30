Toronto’s Parkdale Neighbourhood Land Trust is sowing the seeds for innovative housing and communal growth.
As Canada’s housing crisis deepens, communities are finding ways to take action where traditional solutions fall short. In this four-part documentary series, filmmaker Nadine Valcin meets the people and grassroots organizations working to make housing more accessible, sustainable and inclusive across Ontario. From a tiny-home community in Kitchener to a neighbourhood land trust and community garden in Toronto’s Parkdale, these initiatives demonstrate the power of collective action. Through housing co-operatives, community partnerships and unexpected networks of support, people are creating more than just places to live: they’re building connections, fostering belonging and imagining new ways of living together. Seeking Shelter shines a light on the people turning housing challenges into opportunities for meaningful change.