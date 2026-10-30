As Canada’s housing crisis deepens, communities are finding ways to take action where traditional solutions fall short. In this four-part documentary series, filmmaker Nadine Valcin meets the people and grassroots organizations working to make housing more accessible, sustainable and inclusive across Ontario. From a tiny-home community in Kitchener to a neighbourhood land trust and community garden in Toronto’s Parkdale, these initiatives demonstrate the power of collective action. Through housing co-operatives, community partnerships and unexpected networks of support, people are creating more than just places to live: they’re building connections, fostering belonging and imagining new ways of living together. Seeking Shelter shines a light on the people turning housing challenges into opportunities for meaningful change.