New release Coming None We Were Children

2012 1 h 22 min Leaving soon

In this feature film, the profound impact of the Canadian government’s residential school system is conveyed through the eyes of two children who were forced to face hardships beyond their years. As young children, Lyna and Glen were taken from their homes and placed in church-run boarding schools, where they suffered years of physical, sexual and emotional abuse, the effects of which persist in their adult lives. We Were Children gives voice to a national tragedy and demonstrates the incredible resilience of the human spirit. Warning: this film contains disturbing content and is recommended for audiences 16 years of age …

This work deals with mature subject matter. Viewer discretion is advised.