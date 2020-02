A rare opportunity to observe two killer whales, Haida and Chimo, kept at the time of filming at the Victoria Sealand of the Pacific Aquarium. Far from any show of ferocity, the huge mammals display a sense of fun and rapport with their trainers, especially during their performances for the public. Dr. Paul Spong, noted cetologist, describes his attempts at inter-species communication. Musician Paul Horn captivates Haida with the sounds of his flute.