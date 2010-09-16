The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility
New release
Coming 
None

Warrior Boyz

2008 43 min
Leaving soon

Director Baljit Sangra's documentary takes an unflinching look at the root causes of gang violence in the South Asian community of Vancouver.

This content is not available for free viewing in your location.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.
Not available
Share
This work deals with mature subject matter. Viewer discretion is advised.
Warrior Boyz

Details

Director Baljit Sangra's documentary takes an unflinching look at the root causes of gang violence in the South Asian community of Vancouver. To date, more than a hundred young men in the community have died in gang-related violence. Gangs are a reality of urban life, yet behind the body count and the headlines, a far different battle is being waged. Educators and parents are taking action against gang violence, seeking real solutions and fighting for change.

This work deals with mature subject matter. Viewer discretion is advised.
Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism Social Issues All subjects
  • director
    Baljit Sangra
  • writer
    Baljit Sangra
  • producer
    Cari Green
    Baljit Sangra
    Selwyn Jacob
  • executive in charge of production
    Michael Ghent
  • editor
    Mary Ungerleider
  • cinematographer
    Rolf Cutts
  • sound design
    Gael MacLean
  • sound supervision
    Gael MacLean
  • composer
    Robyn Traill
  • sound recordist
    Jonathan Ritchie
  • additional photography
    Glenn Taylor
    Yu Gu
    Cliff Skelton
  • additional sound recordist
    Brooke Thomson
    Buddy Schwandt
    Patrick Brereton
    Keith Henderson
    Greg Sabitz
  • assistant production manager
    Carri Emerick
  • creative consultant
    Sean Ryon
  • researcher
    Sandy Chow
    Yu Gu
  • post supervisor
    Alec MacNeill-Richardson
  • online editor
    Alec MacNeill-Richardson
  • assistant editor
    Toby Hargrave
  • graphic design
    Gary Graphic
  • set stills
    Carri Emerick
  • production assistant
    Felix Cheng
    Radhika Yeddenapudi
  • post-production facility
    Finalé Editworks
  • colourist
    Jacqueline Hinds
  • titling
    Jacqueline Hinds
  • music design
    Gael MacLean
  • music supervision
    Gael MacLean
  • re-recording
    Greg Stewart
    Roger Morris
  • re-recording facility
    Post Modern Sound
  • dialogue editor
    Doug Paterson
  • production accountant
    Sherrill Sirrs
  • legal services
    Eva Schmeig
    Harjit Sangra
    Prem Anand
  • research of archive material
    Found Images Research
    Paula Sawadsky
    Natalie Kardum
  • transcription services
    Pamela Pelligrini
    Teri Snelgrove
    Mary Duffy
  • closed captioning
    Line 21 Media Services Inc.
  • insurance
    Focus Entertainment Insurance
  • co-producer in development
    Mel D'Souza
  • vocalist
    Suba Sankaran
  • executive producer
    Rina Fraticelli
  • coordinator
    Patrice Ramsay

Education

Study Guide
Guide 1
Statistics about gangs and violence are one thing, but taking an intimate look at some of the perpetrators is quite another. How do the young boys profiled see themselves? How would students describe Tanvir, the youngest and seemingly most vulnerable of the boys? How does Vicky’s relationship with his school’s principal help steer him clear? And what are the lessons to be learned from Jagdeep’s life in gangs?
Warrior Boyz
Purchase options
Also available
DVD
Licence information
Already paid to see this film?
Licensing information
Download-to-own (DTO) licence detail
Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

You may download this film for private, personal or classroom use only. Public screenings and institutional (non-educational institutions) uses are not permitted.

Download films in standard or high definition. (Please note that bonus materials are not available for DTO films.)

Institutional licence

To purchase an institutional licence or to buy a film that is not available for DTO or VOD on the platform, please contact us.

The institutional price includes the rights to screen the film in institutional settings and at free public screenings.

Additional instructions

DTO films cannot be hosted on a streaming server. To add DTO films to an institutional or educational streaming server, please contact a sales agent to discuss pricing.

You can copy each file up to 5 (five) times, onto various devices.

Explore