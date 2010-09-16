Warrior Boyz

Director Baljit Sangra's documentary takes an unflinching look at the root causes of gang violence in the South Asian community of Vancouver.
Director Baljit Sangra's documentary takes an unflinching look at the root causes of gang violence in the South Asian community of Vancouver. To date, more than a hundred young men in the community have died in gang-related violence. Gangs are a reality of urban life, yet behind the body count and the headlines, a far different battle is being waged. Educators and parents are taking action against gang violence, seeking real solutions and fighting for change.