In episode 33 from the Wapos Bay series, Raven and Amber are obsessed with The Lost Boys of the Transylvanian Twilight, a new movie sequel about vampires. A mysterious boy named Erimas shows up in Wapos Bay, attracting Raven’s attention and Devon’s jealousy. Devon recruits T-Bear and Talon to keep Raven from falling for the new boy, and save her from potentially becoming a vampire! Wapos Bay is a stop-motion animation series that follows the adventures of 3 kids from a Cree community in northern Saskatchewan.
Wapos Bay - Too Deadly (Cree-English Version), Cam Lizotte, provided by the National Film Board of Canada