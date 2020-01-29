In episode 31 from the Wapos Bay series, Wapos Bay has rated the fattest community in Canada, and Raven and Jacob make it their mission to slim down their people. Meanwhile, Talon, T-Bear, Devon and Kohkum Mary are stranded on an island due to a plane malfunction and have to work together to get home. Wapos Bay is a stop-motion animation series that follows the adventures of 3 kids from a Cree community in northern Saskatchewan.
In episode 31 from the Wapos Bay series, Wapos Bay has rated the fattest community in Canada, and Raven and Jacob make it their mission to slim down their people. Meanwhile, Talon, T-Bear, Devon and Kohkum Mary are stranded on an island due to a plane malfunction and have to work together to get home.
Wapos Bay is a stop-motion animation series that follows the adventures of 3 kids from a Cree community in northern Saskatchewan.
Wapos Bay: Partic-inaction (Cree-English Version), Trevor Cameron, provided by the National Film Board of Canada