Wapikoni - Encounter in Kitcisakik

| 51 min

Wapikoni – Encounter in Kitcisakik documents a visit by the Wapikoni Mobile, the celebrated studio on wheels that for the past six years has travelled through Aboriginal communities in Quebec providing production training to youth. Viewers accompany the Wapikoni Mobile team and young Algonquin singers and filmmakers into a world steeped in history, where they discover a little-known reality, a space-time where the wild beauty of the landscape contrasts with human misery and decay, where self-destruction commingles with an irrepressible will to live.

Credits
  • director
    Mathieu Vachon
  • writer
    Manon Barbeau
  • director - collaboration
    Manon Barbeau
  • participant
    Manon Barbeau
    Sébastien Tremblay
    Frank Penosway
    Tobie Pénosway
    Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette
    Mélanie Charbonneau
    Émile Proulx-Cloutier
    Éric Lavergne
    Kevin Papatie
    Sonia Brazeau
    Evelyne Papatie
    Bradley Brazeau
    Délia Gunn
    Jimmy Papatie
    Marie-Hélène Papatie
    Robert Pénosway
    Tera Pénosway
    Monique Papatie
    Kokom Suzane
    Augustin Papatie
    Chloé Papatie
    Megan Papatie
    Roderick Papatie
    Cherilyn Papatie
    Victor Penosway
    Steve Papatie
  • director of photography
    Julien Fontaine
  • additional cinematography
    Louis-Philippe Blain
    Kevin Papatie
  • assistant director
    Catherine Lachance
  • sound recordist
    Christophe Motte
  • picture editor
    Maxime-Claude L'Écuyer
  • sound editor
    Daniel Toussaint
  • foley artist
    Lise Wedlock
  • foley recording
    Luc Léger
  • mixer
    Luc Léger
  • online editor
    Yannick Carrier
  • titles
    Gaspard Gaudreau
  • credits
    Gaspard Gaudreau
  • digitalization
    Pierre Dupont
    Danielle Raymond
  • sound design
    Simon Carpentier
  • music recording
    Simon Carpentier
  • music recording - assistance
    Christophe Motte
  • translation
    Margot Penosway
  • English subtitles
    Paula McKeown
  • English translation
    Paula McKeown
  • line producer
    Lucille Veilleux
  • assistant to the producer
    Émilie Chabot
  • production manager
    Pierre Laberge
    Youri Mourog
    Lucille Veilleux
  • production coordinator
    Sandrine Berger
    Émilie Chabot
    Marie-Odile Cormier
    Hélène Regimbal
    Dominique Brunet
  • production accountant
    Maryse-Chantal Brazeau
    Pierre-Claude Beaucage
    Benoit Gauthier
  • insurance
    B.F.L. Canada
  • legal advisor
    Lussier & Khouzam
  • crew
    Sarah Lalonde
    Sara Doré
    Sandrine Berger
    Céline Brassard
    Sébastien Pichette
  • administrator
    Johanne Dubuc
  • technical coordinator
    Jean-François Laprise
    France Couture
  • administrative assistant
    Lise Lévesque
  • associate producer
    Maryse Chapdelaine
    Youri Mourog
  • producer
    Manon Barbeau
    Lucille Veilleux
    Line Richard
