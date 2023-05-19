Wapikoni – Encounter in Kitcisakik documents a visit by the Wapikoni Mobile, the celebrated studio on wheels that for the past six years has travelled through Aboriginal communities in Quebec providing production training to youth. Viewers accompany the Wapikoni Mobile team and young Algonquin singers and filmmakers into a world steeped in history, where they discover a little-known reality, a space-time where the wild beauty of the landscape contrasts with human misery and decay, where self-destruction commingles with an irrepressible will to live.