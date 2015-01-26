The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Triage: Dr. James Orbinski's Humanitarian Dilemma

2007 52 min
The act of triage is the ultimate humanitarian nightmare. Racing against time with limited resources, relief workers make split-second decisions: who gets treatment; who gets food; who lives; who dies. This impossible dilemma understandably haunts humanitarians like Dr. James Orbinski, who accepted the 1999 Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) as their President, and was a field doctor during the Somali famine, the Rwandan genocide, among other catastrophes. Having seen the best and worst of humanitarian assistance and of humanity itself, Orbinski embarks on his most difficult mission to date - writing a deeply personal and controversial book that struggles to make sense of it all.

This work deals with mature subject matter. Viewer discretion is advised.
Triage: Dr. James Orbinski's Humanitarian Dilemma

The act of triage is the ultimate humanitarian nightmare. Racing against time with limited resources, relief workers make split-second decisions: who gets treatment; who gets food; who lives; who dies. This impossible dilemma understandably haunts humanitarians like Dr. James Orbinski, who accepted the 1999 Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) as their President, and was a field doctor during the Somali famine, the Rwandan genocide, among other catastrophes.

Having seen the best and worst of humanitarian assistance and of humanity itself, Orbinski embarks on his most difficult mission to date - writing a deeply personal and controversial book that struggles to make sense of it all.

Leaving his young family behind in Toronto, Canada - where he's a university professor and doctor - Orbinski returns to Africa, revisiting the past and engaging with the present. He hopes that here, in the place where he witnessed humanity literally torn apart, he can rediscover the true heart of humanitarianism.

Developing Countries Health and Medicine All subjects
  • director
    Patrick Reed
  • producer
    Peter Raymont
    Silva Basmajian
  • editor
    Michèle Hozer
  • photography
    John Westheuser
  • sound recording
    Ao Loo
  • executive producer
    Silva Basmajian
  • music
    Mark Korven
  • production supervisor
    Janice Dawe
  • production manager
    Norma Mendoza
  • production coordinator
    Nida Marji
    Laura Blaney
    Michelle Latimer
    Julia Bennett
    Anita Corsini
    Brenda Darling
    Anousheh Showleh
    Michale Raske
    Lee Walker
  • researcher
    Michelle Latimer
  • additional photography
    Walter Corbett
  • additional sound recording
    Peter Sawade
    Ian Challis
  • fixer
    Moise Gatambi
    Solange Nyamulisa
    Wills Samati
  • interpreter
    Moise Gatambi
    Solange Nyamulisa
    Wills Samati
  • translator
    Jean-Thierry Nkulikiyumukiza
    Hareda Bolis
  • assistant editor
    Philip Wilson
  • graphics
    Philip Wilson
  • sound supervisor
    Russell Walker
  • sound editor
    Jakob Thiesen
    Steve Payne
  • re-recording mixer
    Ian Rodness
    Steve Payne
  • post-production supervisor
    Paula Talesnik
  • stills photographer
    Steve Simon
  • production accountant
    Candis Buder
  • online editor
    Michèle Hozer
  • archival research
    Patrick Reed
  • legal affairs
    Martyn Krys
  • business affairs
    Del Mehes
    Nida Marji
  • additional music
    K'naan
    The Mighty Popo
  • post-production facility
    Kitchen Sync Digital Audio
    The Cutting Factory

Education

Ages 16 to 17
School subjects
Civics/Citizenship - Citizen Responsibilities Ethics and Religious Culture - Ethical Values History and Citizenship Education - Issues in Society Today

Humanitarian workers must sometimes work with the enemy to succeed in helping people—for example, in situations where food would be diverted otherwise, and people would die from lack of care. Some organizations, however, refuse to collaborate with perpetrators of genocide. What would you do? Write an op-ed piece, suitable for publication in a major daily newspaper, justifying your decision to work with (or refusal to work with) perpetrators of genocide to help a population.

Triage: Dr. James Orbinski's Humanitarian Dilemma
