Tour en l'air

Tour en l'air

| 49 min
Free
streaming

Also available

DVD

For all who enjoy ballet, this English-language film presents an insight into the dance that only dancers ordinarily see. It is an engaging film portrait of the famous Canadian husband-and-wife team, Anna Marie and David Holmes (also seen in the McLaren film, Ballet Adagio). We see their busy lives as international dance stars, their private interests and, above all, their dedication to the absolute refinement of ballet movement.

Embed this code on your site

Tour en l'air, Grant Munro, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Video player width

by Reset
Credits
  • director
    Grant Munro
  • producer
    Grant Munro
  • executive producer
    George Pearson
  • script
    Strowan Robertson
  • photography
    Pierre Letarte
  • sound
    Jacques Drouin
  • editing
    Shelah Reljic
    Grant Munro
  • sound editing
    John Knight
  • narrator
    Douglas Rain
 See also
Dance
All subjects
Arts
Dance Films
All channels
More great films

Explore

The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more