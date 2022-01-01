The Ticket

| 30 min

Joe Faber, imprisoned at the age of nineteen on a charge of theft with violence, learns a trade and earns his parole half-way through his sentence. Through the John Howard Society he finds a job in a machine shop and all goes well until he is suddenly confronted by the man he had robbed. He accuses Joe of being an escaped convict and, discouraged, Joe quits his job. Fortunately, with the support of the John Howard Society and his employer he is able to overcome this setback and return to his new life.

Credits
  • director
    Fergus McDonell
  • producer
    David Bairstow
  • script
    George Salverson
  • photography
    Eugene Boyko
  • sound
    John Locke
  • editing
    Tony Lower
  • sound editing
    Bernard Bordeleau
  • cast
    James Doohan
    William Needles
