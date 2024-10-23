The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

The Tribal Mind

1994 51 min
South Africa isn't the only society where racial and tribal identity have profoundly marked the way people live together--it's just one very striking example. Against a backdrop of ongoing violence, a new breed of South Africans are rising above old tribal reflexes as they struggle towards real democracy. Initiatives in South Africa may well provide models to the larger world where old tribal politics of narrow self-interest continue to wreak havoc. But is the rest of the world prepared to relinquish its own tribes? Is there enough time? Some scenes contain explicit language. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Tribal Mind

Details

South Africa isn't the only society where racial and tribal identity have profoundly marked the way people live together--it's just one very striking example. Against a backdrop of ongoing violence, a new breed of South Africans are rising above old tribal reflexes as they struggle towards real democracy. Initiatives in South Africa may well provide models to the larger world where old tribal politics of narrow self-interest continue to wreak havoc. But is the rest of the world prepared to relinquish its own tribes? Is there enough time? Some scenes contain explicit language. Viewer discretion is advised.
This work deals with mature subject matter. Viewer discretion is advised.
Developing Countries Politics and Government Social Issues All subjects
  • director
    Torben Schioler
  • editing
    Torben Schioler
  • producer
    Catherine Mullins
    Kent Martin
    Bob Culbert
    Mark Starowicz
    Darce Fardy
  • executive producer
    Catherine Mullins
  • co-executive producer
    Stephen Low
  • script
    Gwynne Dyer
  • cinematography
    Georges Archambault
    Kent Nason
  • sound
    Yvon Benoît
    Philippe Scultéty
  • sound editing
    Don Ayer
  • re-recording
    Shelley Craig
  • music
    Osvaldo Montes
  • host
    Gwynne Dyer

The Tribal Mind
Explore