Song of Eskasoni

Song of Eskasoni

| 28 min
Free
streaming

Also available

DVD

Eskasoni is the home of celebrated Mi’kmaq poet Rita Joe. This Cape Breton village is enjoying a revival of Indigenous traditions and spirituality which inspires much of Rita Joe's writing. For twenty years her poetry and her presence have touched thousands with dignity. This video is a celebration of the spiritual pride of the Mi’kmaq as embodied in Rita Joe's writings and her life.

Pedagogical evaluations and study guides are only available to CAMPUS subscribers.

CAMPUS

Features designed specifically for teachers. Learn more

Already subscribed? Sign in

Embed this code on your site

Song of Eskasoni, Brian Guns, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Video player width

by Reset
Credits
  • director
    Brian Guns
  • editing
    Brian Guns
  • producer
    Brian Guns
    Mike Mahoney
  • executive producer
    Marilyn A. Belec
    Carol Moore-Ede
  • cinematography
    Les Krizsan
  • sound
    Jane Porter
    Arthur McKay
  • narrator
    Rita Joe
 See also
Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis)
Literature and Language - Canada
Women - Portraits
All subjects
Indigenous Voices and Reconciliation
All channels
More great films

Explore