Society of Clothes

A day in the life of a shirt and pair of pants as they step outside the closet.
Korean animator Dahee Jeong crafts a surreal world where people exist solely as garments—bodiless, faceless, going through the motions of daily life. As a shirt and a pair of pants step out of the closet and assemble into a human-like figure, they join others in a city of fabric-bound beings, performing everyday tasks with eerie familiarity. Through delicate animation and a silent, poetic approach, the film questions identity, routine and the meaning of existence in a society where appearances are everything. Society of Clothes is a co-production with Miyu Productions and Between the Pictures.

Psychology and Psychiatry Social Issues Work and Labour Relations All subjects
  • script
    Jeong Dahee
  • direction
    Jeong Dahee
  • production
    Emmanuel-Alain Raynal
    Pierre Baussaron
    Jeong Dahee
    Christine Noël
  • sound design
    Lee Jusuk
  • original music
    Luigi Allemano
  • art direction
    Jeong Dahee
  • animation supervisor
    Jeong Dahee
  • head of animation
    Kim Kyoungha
  • in-between
    Inès Bernard Espina
    Patouret
  • colouring
    Patouret
    Marion Rouet
    Chloé Vendrôme
  • backgrounds
    Jeong Dahee
    Lee Jihye
    Emma McCann
    Song Hayoung
  • character design
    Jeon Eunjin
    Jeong Dahee
  • compositing
    Chloé Barreau
    Joan Frescura
    Jeong Dahee
    David Mendes de Oliveira
    Rémi Mullot
  • editing
    Jeong Dahee
  • editing consultant
    Albane du Plessix
  • voice
    Ko Yangsoon
    Roh Yoonju
  • lead vocals
    Erika Angell
    Lisa Iwanycki
    Chloé Lacasse
  • musician
    Luigi Allemano
    Lori Freedman
    Sheila Hannigan
    Kim Yu Bin
    Elvira Misbakhova
    Jeffrey Stonehouse
  • sound recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • foley
    Karla Baumgardner
  • re-recording
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • online editing
    Serge Verreault
  • titles
    Alain Ostiguy
    Kim Hyunjin
  • technical coordinator
    Lyne Lapointe
  • production direction
    Tanguy Olivier
  • production manager
    Constance Le Scouarnec
  • production intern
    Mathieu Novoselec
  • administrative and financial director
    Cyril Smet
  • production accountant
    David Dos Santos
  • technical and IT director
    Christian Serres
  • accounting
    Seo Youngjoo
  • legal counsel
    Christian Pitchen
    Hwang Banya
  • line production
    Mélanie Boudreau Blanchard
  • technical director
    Éric Pouliot
  • technical specialist - animation
    Yannick Grandmont
  • studio coordinator
    Rose Mercier-Marcotte
  • administrator
    Karine Desmeules
  • senior production coordinator
    Josiane Bernardin
  • marketing
    Geneviève Bérard
  • publicist
    Nadine Viau
  • interpreter
    Park HuynJin

