Korean animator Dahee Jeong crafts a surreal world where people exist solely as garments—bodiless, faceless, going through the motions of daily life. As a shirt and a pair of pants step out of the closet and assemble into a human-like figure, they join others in a city of fabric-bound beings, performing everyday tasks with eerie familiarity. Through delicate animation and a silent, poetic approach, the film questions identity, routine and the meaning of existence in a society where appearances are everything. Society of Clothes is a co-production with Miyu Productions and Between the Pictures.