Seguridad

Cuba’s “youngest soldier” returns home to confront the scars of family, addiction and a revolution’s lasting grip.
Once named “Cuba’s youngest soldier” in a propaganda stunt, filmmaker Tamara Segura returns to her native country to untangle the painful legacy of her father’s alcoholism and the lasting impact of the Cuban Revolution. Through intimate interviews and personal archives, Seguridad reveals a family’s hidden struggles and an era’s deep scars.

Health and Medicine Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism Psychology and Psychiatry Families All subjects
  • writer
    Tamara Segura
  • director
    Tamara Segura
  • narrator
    Tamara Segura
  • editor
    Andrea Henriquez
    Tamara Segura
  • director of photography
    Deymi D'Atri
  • original music
    Andrew Sisk
  • sound design
    Catherine Van Der Donckt
  • producer
    Annette Clarke
    Rohan Fernando
  • featuring
    Yolanda Mayo Garrido
    Claribel Gonzalez T.
    Gaspar Ramirez Segura
    Mayte Segura Wong
    Malena Doce Segura
    Jesús Arévalo Marrero
    Giorgio S. de Erbiti Ramirez
  • additional cinematography
    Tamara Segura
    Justin Simms
    Troy Maher
  • location sound recording
    Catherine Van Der Donckt
    Mark Neary
    Yasser Canals Quintana
  • production manager
    Kenia Salas Laborde
    Lynn Andrews
    Anabel Ramirez Hidalgo
  • production assistant
    Roxana Baster
    Francis Will
  • researcher
    Deymi D'Atri
    Tamara Segura
  • foley
    Stéphane Cadotte
  • foley recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • musician
    Andrew Sisk
    Mayte Segura
    Brian Rojas P.
    Helen Amanda Del Rio
    Carlos Ledea Osorio
    Miguel Angel Osorio
  • production supervisor
    Roz Power
  • technical coordinator
    Daniel Lord
    Christopher MacIntosh
  • graphics
    Alain Ostiguy
  • title design
    Alain Ostiguy
  • online editor
    Denis Pilon
  • subtitles
    Carolina Valencia
  • digital editing technician
    Patrick Trahan
    Pierre Dupont
    Marie-Josée Gourde
  • re-recording
    Isabelle Lussier
  • associate producer
    Kelly Davis
  • studio administrator
    Leslie Anne Poyntz
  • marketing manager
    Jamie Hammond
  • publicist
    Osas Eweka-Smith
  • legal counsel
    Dominique Aubry
  • executive producer
    Annette Clarke
    John Christou
    Rohan Fernando

