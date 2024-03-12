Cuba’s “youngest soldier” returns home to confront the scars of family, addiction and a revolution’s lasting grip.
Once named “Cuba’s youngest soldier” in a propaganda stunt, filmmaker Tamara Segura returns to her native country to untangle the painful legacy of her father’s alcoholism and the lasting impact of the Cuban Revolution. Through intimate interviews and personal archives, Seguridad reveals a family’s hidden struggles and an era’s deep scars.
Seguridad, Tamara Segura, provided by the National Film Board of Canada