Saskatchewan -- 45° Below

1971 13 min
This is a picture of winter on the western prairies, when the full blast of Arctic cold strikes down upon those who live and work there. That life goes on almost without interruption is an example of human resourcefulness and adaptability, but there is no doubt of the peril ever-present in the extreme temperatures. Filmed for the most part in rural Saskatchewan, the film captures the real feel of winter--for farm people, for motorists on (or off) the road, and for animals exposed to it.

Details

This is a picture of winter on the western prairies, when the full blast of Arctic cold strikes down upon those who live and work there. That life goes on almost without interruption is an example of human resourcefulness and adaptability, but there is no doubt of the peril ever-present in the extreme temperatures. Filmed for the most part in rural Saskatchewan, the film captures the real feel of winter--for farm people, for motorists on (or off) the road, and for animals exposed to it.

Animals Geography and Geology All subjects
  • director
    Larry Kent
  • producer
    Joseph Koenig
    Tom Daly
  • camera
    David De Volpi
  • sound
    Jacques Drouin
  • editing
    Margaret Wescott
  • sound editing
    Bernard Bordeleau
  • re-recording
    Roger Lamoureux
    Michel Descombes

