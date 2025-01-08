Saskatchewan -- 45° Below

This is a picture of winter on the western prairies, when the full blast of Arctic cold strikes down upon those who live and work there. That life goes on almost without interruption is an example of human resourcefulness and adaptability, but there is no doubt of the peril ever-present in the extreme temperatures. Filmed for the most part in rural Saskatchewan, the film captures the real feel of winter--for farm people, for motorists on (or off) the road, and for animals exposed to it.
