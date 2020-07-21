Remember Africville

| 35 min

Africville, a small black settlement, lay within the city limits of Halifax, Nova Scotia. In the 1960s, the families who lived there were uprooted and their homes demolished in the name of urban renewal and integration. Now, more than twenty years later, the site of the community of Africville is a stark, under-utilized park. Former residents, their descendants and some of the decision-makers, speak out and, with the help of archival photographs and films, tell the story of that painful relocation.

Credits
  • director
    Shelagh Mackenzie
  • producer
    Daryl Gray
    Shelagh Mackenzie
  • executive producer
    Germaine Ying Gee Wong
    Sami Fareed Ahmed
  • camera
    Kent Nason
    André Gariépy
  • sound
    Arthur McKay
  • editing
    Shelagh Mackenzie
    Kent Nason
    Eric Campbell
  • sound editing
    Alex Salter
  • sound mixer
    Howard England
  • narrator
    Delvina Bernard
  • music
    Scott MacMillan
