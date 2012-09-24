This short animation tells the story of a photographer who’s hunting the perfect “Granny or Grandpa” poster face for an adult diaper company. Camera in hand, he approaches a retirement home. A quick look at a couple of “nice old folks” and that should do it! But it’s just the beginning of the story… or stories, rather. While the folks he meets are a bit long in the tooth, they all have lots to say. With Pumpkins and Old Lace, Juliette Loubières joins the classic tradition of puppet animation films, creating a sincere, whimsical morality tale that reminds us that …
With Pumpkins and Old Lace, Juliette Loubières joins the classic tradition of puppet animation films, creating a sincere, whimsical morality tale that reminds us that old age can sometimes be a mask hiding the treasures of our souls.