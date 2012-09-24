The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility
New release
Coming 
None

Pumpkins and Old Lace

2010 8 min
Leaving soon

This short animation tells the story of a photographer who’s hunting the perfect “Granny or Grandpa” poster face for an adult diaper company. Camera in hand, he approaches a retirement home. A quick look at a couple of “nice old folks” and that should do it! But it’s just the beginning of the story… or stories, rather. While the folks he meets are a bit long in the tooth, they all have lots to say. With Pumpkins and Old Lace, Juliette Loubières joins the classic tradition of puppet animation films, creating a sincere, whimsical morality tale that reminds us that …

This content is not available for free viewing in your location.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.
Not available
Share
Pumpkins and Old Lace

Details

This short animation tells the story of a photographer who’s hunting the perfect “Granny or Grandpa” poster face for an adult diaper company. Camera in hand, he approaches a retirement home. A quick look at a couple of “nice old folks” and that should do it! But it’s just the beginning of the story… or stories, rather. While the folks he meets are a bit long in the tooth, they all have lots to say.



With Pumpkins and Old Lace, Juliette Loubières joins the classic tradition of puppet animation films, creating a sincere, whimsical morality tale that reminds us that old age can sometimes be a mask hiding the treasures of our souls.

Psychology and Psychiatry Seniors All subjects
  • music
    Tiziana de Carolis
  • direction
    Juliette Loubières
  • script
    Isabelle Bottier
    Juliette Loubières
  • voice recording
    Mathieu Cabooter
    Babette Vimenet
  • track reading
    Lyes Meftahi
  • English adaptation
    Kathleen Fee
  • casting
    Kathleen Fee
  • voice direction
    Kathleen Fee
  • cinematographer
    Nadine Buss
  • animator
    Elodie Ponçon
    Jean-François Lévesque
    Cédric Mercier
    David Thomasse
  • shoot intern
    Cerise Lopez
    Agnès Patron
    Jonas Shloesing
  • digital imaging consultation
    Sara Sponga
  • puppets
    David Roussel
    David Thomasse
  • accessories
    Maelle Bossard
  • costumes
    Maelle Bossard
  • accessories intern
    Ophélie Le Marchand
    Tahnye Littee
  • costumes intern
    Emmanuelle Girès
  • backgrounds
    Marie Zoé Legendre
    Caroline Murrell
    Emeric Chantier
    Rémi Nardoux
    François Tossan
  • background intern
    Stéphanie Marguerite
  • background consultant
    Cédric Mercier
  • storyboard
    Etienne Pinault
    Juliette Loubières
  • editing
    Grégoire Sivan
  • editing assistant
    Edouard Perchet
  • special effects
    Alexandre Dubosc
    Juliette Loubières
  • compositing
    Alexandre Dubosc
    Juliette Loubières
  • musician
    Jeanne-Marie Savourat
    Laure Meurice
    Marie-Frédérique Denis
    Melissa Schneps
    Judith Le Monnier
    Fanny Kobus
    Eve Grougnet
    Frederick Fraysse
    Melissa Stramaglia
    Pierre Manchot
    Constantin Rouits
  • re-recording
    Philippe Picon
    Serge Boivin
  • post-production
    National Film Board of Canada
  • sound design
    Luigi Allemano
    Olivier Calvert
  • foley
    Karla Baumgardner
  • online editing
    Denis Gathelier
  • digital imaging specialist
    Pierre Plouffe
    Susan Gourley
  • producer
    Jean Pierre Lemouland
    Julie Roy
    Olivier Catherin
    Serge Elissalde
  • production administrator
    Camille Raulo
    Cecilia Bouteloup
  • production assistant
    Olga Legars
    Suzie Le Texier
  • executive producer
    René Chénier
  • line production
    Francine Langdeau
  • technical coordinator
    Julie Laperrière
  • administrator
    Diane Régimbald

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store

Education

Ages 15 to 16
School subjects
Ethics and Religious Culture - Ethical Values
The teacher should ask students to answer the question: “Why is the retirement home named for Charles Perrault?” Make connections between scenes in the film and Perrault’s tales; visit a few seniors’ residences and conduct interviews about how residents are treated; write a special issue of the school newspaper on the theme of aging, reporting on the visits, so as to raise students’ awareness of seniors’ realities.
Pumpkins and Old Lace
Purchase options
Also available
DVD
Licence information
Already paid to see this film?
Licencing information

Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

You may download this film for private, personal or classroom use only. Public screenings and institutional (non-educational institutions) uses are not permitted. Download films in standard or high definition. (Please note that bonus materials are not available for DTO films.) You can copy each file up to 5 (five) times, onto various devices. DTO films cannot be hosted on a streaming server. To add DTO films to an institutional or educational streaming server, please contact a sales agent to discuss pricing.

Institutional licence

The institutional price includes the rights to screen this film in institutional settings and in free public screenings.

Explore