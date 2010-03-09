Paper Wheat

This film, based on the play of the same name, portrays the harsh lives of early Saskatchewan settlers and the foundation of the co-op movement on the Prairies.
Warning: Scenes showing smoking
What gains did Saskatchewan wheat farmers make with the formation of the cooperative movement? Identify other forms of non-traditional economies that address issues of economic inequality (e.g., credit unions, bartering, “buy nothing” groups, Freecycle, etc.). Identify some of the shortcomings of the cooperative movement. Were these inevitable or could they have been avoided? Identify the importance and significance of this travelling theatre troupe in reaching remote audiences in the province.