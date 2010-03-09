The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Paper Wheat

1979 57 min
This film, based on the play of the same name, portrays the harsh lives of early Saskatchewan settlers and the foundation of the co-op movement on the Prairies.

Paper Wheat

Theater History - Canada - 1867-1919 All subjects
  • director
    Albert Kish
  • editing
    Albert Kish
  • producer
    Adam Symansky
  • executive producer
    Peter Katadotis
  • photography
    Barry Perles
  • sound
    Claude Delorme
  • sound editing
    Abbey Jack Neidik
  • cast
    Sharon Bakker
    Michael Fahey
    David Francis
    Lynne Hostein
    Skai Leja
    Lubomir Mykytiuk
    Bill Prokopchuk

Education

Ages 13 to 18
School subjects
Diversity - Identity Social Studies - Labour Studies Social Studies - Social Policies and Programs

Warning: Scenes showing smoking 

What gains did Saskatchewan wheat farmers make with the formation of the cooperative movement? Identify other forms of non-traditional economies that address issues of economic inequality (e.g., credit unions, bartering, “buy nothing” groups, Freecycle, etc.). Identify some of the shortcomings of the cooperative movement. Were these inevitable or could they have been avoided? Identify the importance and significance of this travelling theatre troupe in reaching remote audiences in the province. 

