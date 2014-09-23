Niigaanibatowaad: FrontRunners

Education

Warnings: M (sexual abuse and violence mentioned). This film can be used to further discuss and research the social implications of segregation of Indigenous athletes and the despair and abuse inflicted by the residential school system. Why were the Indigenous runners excluded from carrying the torch into the stadium? What is a front runner in an Indigenous context? Discuss the injustice and disappointment the frontrunners would have faced at the end of their journey. Research long- and short-term effects of trauma on a developing child or youth. How could the trauma experienced by the front runners have an intergenerational effect on their families? How is this story reflective of the unjust and unethical treatment Indigenous people have faced throughout Canadian history? How can sports be a healing outlet for children and youth who may experience trauma in their everyday lives? Research whether the perpetrators of psychological and physical harm inflicted on innocent Indigenous children were brought to justice. What sort of consequences should those who inflicted harm be faced with? When it comes to crimes against humanity, is an apology enough?