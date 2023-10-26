The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
NFB Pause with Laurie Rousseau-Nepton

NFB Pause with Laurie Rousseau-Nepton

| 1 min

"Girls have to take up space in the sciences. We're here and we matter!" Meet Laurie Rousseau-Nepton, astrophysicist, inspiring role model, and host of our upcoming documentary series North Star.

Credits
  • director
    Simon Rouillard

Suggestions

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by Reset

Explore