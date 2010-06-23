The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Newfoundland Sentinel of the Atlantic

1945 19 min
This film portrays pre-Confederation daily life in Newfoundland. The homes, community events, ways of making a living and the resources of timber and iron are also shown. A film to assist in the discussion of Newfoundland's development since World War I.

This film portrays pre-Confederation daily life in Newfoundland. The homes, community events, ways of making a living and the resources of timber and iron are also shown. A film to assist in the discussion of Newfoundland's development since World War I.

History - Canada Economics Fishing and Hunting Industries All subjects
  • producer
    Beth Zinkan
  • director
    Beth Zinkan
  • camera
    Margaret Perry
  • music
    Maurice Blackburn

Education

Ages 12 to 17
School subjects
Geography - Territory: Regional History - Early Colonization/Settlement Social Studies - Communities in Canada/World
Preteach the location of Newfounland and its strategic positioning between Europe and North America. Identify the location of the Grand Banks and its contribution to the fishing industry. Comment on the various industries, apart from fishing, that have enabled Newfoundland to flourish. Since 1945, when this film was made, explore the many changes in government, industry and resources that have occurred. In what ways have these changes impacted the lives of Newfoundland's residents?
