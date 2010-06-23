Newfoundland Sentinel of the Atlantic

This film portrays pre-Confederation daily life in Newfoundland. The homes, community events, ways of making a living and the resources of timber and iron are also shown. A film to assist in the discussion of Newfoundland's development since World War I.
