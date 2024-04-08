Making Primitive Stone Tools

A demonstration of the method of chipping stones employed by Indigenous peoples to fashion tools and knives. An authority on Indigenous crafts selects from the bank of a British Columbia river typical stones used to make arrowheads, axes, knives and skin scrapers, and proceeds to show how this was done. Illustrations show the careful manipulation required to achieve a blade of the desired sharpness and strength.
