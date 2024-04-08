The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Making Primitive Stone Tools

1950 11 min
A demonstration of the method of chipping stones employed by Indigenous peoples to fashion tools and knives. An authority on Indigenous crafts selects from the bank of a British Columbia river typical stones used to make arrowheads, axes, knives and skin scrapers, and proceeds to show how this was done. Illustrations show the careful manipulation required to achieve a blade of the desired sharpness and strength.

Making Primitive Stone Tools

Details

Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis)
Crafts
Technology
Archaeology
  • director
    Douglas Leechman
  • script
    Douglas Leechman
  • photography
    Douglas Leechman
  • producer
    Tom Daly

Making Primitive Stone Tools
