| 9 min

In an animated film sprinkled with magic and stardust, an impish little girl from Hades turns common assumptions topsy turvy. Lucretia is very curious about Christmas, a subject she has never heard spoken of above a whisper. One Christmas Eve she sneaks away and, after searching the galaxy, discovers Christmas on Earth in the company of a new-found friend. Based on the poem Lucretia by author-journalist Peter Desbarats.

Credits
  • director
    Heidi Blomkvist
  • animation
    Heidi Blomkvist
  • producer
    Eunice Macaulay
  • executive producer
    Douglas MacDonald
  • script
    Peter Desbarats
  • animation camera
    Pierre Landry
    Robin L.P. Bain
    Raymond Dumas
  • sound editing
    Normand Roger
  • music
    Normand Roger
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
    Adrian Croll
  • narrator
    Damir Andrei
