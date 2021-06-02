The Lake Winnipeg Project: Poplar River

The Lake Winnipeg Project: Poplar River

| 9 min

Start watching on June 21st!
This film explores the special connection that Poplar River First Nation has to the lands and waters surrounding their community. Poplar River community members Sophia Rabliauskas and Clint Bittern share their perspectives on the importance and intergenerational responsibility of protecting the lands and waters in their territory for generations to come.

The Lake Winnipeg Project is a four-part documentary series that calls attention to stories of ingenuity and resilience in four diverse communities surrounding Lake Winnipeg, at a time when many external forces are imposing change. Anishinaabe/Cree director Kevin Settee takes an “own-voices” approach to storytelling that gives Lake Winnipeg communities and peoples the opportunity to tell their own stories and speak to the challenges and successes they experience.

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by (( height )) Reset
Credits
  • writer
    Kevin Settee
  • director
    Kevin Settee
  • featuring
    Sophia Rabliauskas
    Clint Bittern
    Waylon Bittern
    Roger Douglas
    Bradley Bushie
    William Jr Fontaine
  • producer
    Alicia Smith
  • executive producer
    David Christensen
  • picture editor
    Scott Parker
  • director of photography
    Scott Parker
  • filmmaking mentor
    Scott Parker
  • production assistant
    Sophia Rabliauskas
  • location sound recordist
    Scott Parker
  • transcription
    Patricia Garry
  • title design
    James Monkman
  • motion graphics
    James Monkman
  • sound design
    Anita Lubosch
  • dialogue editor
    Paul Morrow
  • community advisor
    Sophia Rabliauskas
    Ray Rabliauskas
    Eddie Hudson
    Noel Bruce
    Able Bruce
  • catering
    Virginia Batenchuk
    Robin Batenchuk
  • accomodations
    Sagatay Lodge
    Guy Douglas
  • colourist
    Tony Wytinck
  • sound mix
    Bruce Little
  • online editor
    Bruce Little
  • studio operations manager
    Darin Clausen
  • studio administrator
    Bree Beach
    Devon Supeene
  • production supervisor
    Esther Viragh
  • production coordinator
    Faye Yoneda
  • senior production coordinator
    April Dunsmore
  • associate producer - development
    Katy Slimmon
    Coty Savard
  • associate producer - production
    Devon Supeene
  • legal counsel
    Peter Kallianiotis
  • marketing manager
    Kelly Fox
  • social media manager
    Kevin Settee
  • community filmmaking workshop facilitator
    Scott Parker
    Kevin Settee
    Poplar River School
    Justin Berens

Related Films

More great films