The Garviza Family

A report on day-to-day life in a middle-class household in Montevideo, Uruguay. The narrator draws parallels between the Garviza family and their North American counterparts. At first glance, the differences seem numerous, but they’re soon outweighed by the similarities.
Details

History Families Developing Countries Social Issues All subjects
  • production
    Julien Bryan
  • cinematographer
    Jules Bucher
  • sound editing
    Norman Lloyd
  • script
    Myriam Bucher

