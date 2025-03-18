The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Intro and The Devil's Breath

All the old sailors of the Suroît know that it's the Devil whose hot breath has been bubbling up the whitecaps of the Lachine rapids ever since he threw himself into the bottom of the river following his lost battle to make the continent's ice disappear. But geologists have a completely different version...
Details

Literature and Language History - Canada Environment and Conservation All subjects
  • director
    André Desrochers
  • producer
    André Desrochers

