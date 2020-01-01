Indian Dialogue

Indian Dialogue

| 27 min

Leading Indigenous activists, thinkers and community organizers – including Harold Cardinal, Walter Dieter, Mary Ann Lavallee and Duke Redbird – have a frank conversation about the broken relationship between the Government of Canada and Indigenous people. Taking place in 1967, the discussion remains deeply resonant today, where the same issues persist. The group expertly parse the “unconscionable” treaty agreements, the intricacies of the Indian Act, and the political system as tools designed to prevent Indigenous self-determination and economic independence. They explore what it means to be “Indian”, and offer radical new ideas for Indigenous self-governing policies, some of which were developed by individuals in this group, and others that are still being fought for today. This film was produced as part of Challenge for Change/Société Nouvelle (CFC/SN), a ground-breaking community engaged documentary program run by the NFB from 1967 to 1980. The program pioneered participatory and experimental storytelling in film and video, with a focus on the perspectives of Indigenous and marginalized communities whose voices were rarely represented in the media landscape. In 1968, the Challenge for Change program established the “Indian Film Crew”, marking the beginning of a movement of Indigenous filmmaking at the NFB, and in Canada.

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by (( height )) Reset
Credits
  • director
    David Hughes
  • producer
    John Kemeny
  • editing
    Kathleen Shannon
  • sound editing
    Kathleen Shannon
  • camera
    Douglas Kiefer
    D'Arcy Marsh
  • sound recording
    Hans Oomes
  • re-recording
    George Croll
  • participation
    Harold Cardinal
    Walter Deiter
    Duke Redbird
    Mary Ann Lavallee
 See also
Social Problems
Adolescents and Young Adults
Cultural Conflict
Indigenous Peoples
Social Problems
All subjects

Related Films

More great films