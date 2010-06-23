The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

In Her Chosen Field

1989 28 min

This striking documentary pays tribute to the importance of women farmers to the agricultural economy, and recognizes the invisible subsidy their labour provides to consumers. Farm women from various parts of Canada, ranging in age from their thirties to seventies, are shown running a variety of farm operations, including mixed farming in Saskatchewan, wheat farming in Manitoba and dairy farming in Ontario. The women also share their views on agriculture today and their attempt to deal with economic and social challenges.

Details

Women
Agriculture
  • director
    Barbara Evans
  • script
    Barbara Evans
  • producer
    Chantal Bowen
  • executive producer
    Rina Fraticelli
    Josée Beaudet
  • camera
    James Jeffrey
  • sound
    Peter Svab
  • editing
    Lenka Svab
  • sound editing
    André Galbrand
  • re-recording
    Adrian Croll
  • narrator
    Cori Stent
  • music
    Judith Gruber-Stitzer

