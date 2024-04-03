First-time NFB collaborator Arash Akhgari crafts a striking visual meditation on the seductive yet overwhelming nature of mass media. Combining handmade sculptural collages with ink and paint animation, In the Shallows immerses viewers in the fragmented world of news, entertainment, and ads—an intoxicating current that threatens to drown our perception of reality. As we lose ourselves in endless streams of images and information, our inner worlds are inundated with outside noise, turning us into mere shadows of ourselves. Through its hypnotic imagery and innovative animation techniques, the film offers a powerful reflection on the digital age and the loss of authentic connection.