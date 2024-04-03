The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

In the Shallows

A look at the intoxicating effect of screen time in the age of mass media consumption.
First-time NFB collaborator Arash Akhgari crafts a striking visual meditation on the seductive yet overwhelming nature of mass media. Combining handmade sculptural collages with ink and paint animation, In the Shallows immerses viewers in the fragmented world of news, entertainment, and ads—an intoxicating current that threatens to drown our perception of reality. As we lose ourselves in endless streams of images and information, our inner worlds are inundated with outside noise, turning us into mere shadows of ourselves. Through its hypnotic imagery and innovative animation techniques, the film offers a powerful reflection on the digital age and the loss of authentic connection.

  • writer
    Arash Akhgari
  • director
    Arash Akhgari
  • animator
    Arash Akhgari
  • producer
    Jelena Popovic
  • music
    Guido Del Fabbro
  • sound design
    Catherine Van Der Donckt
    Benoît Dame
  • foley
    Stéphane Cadotte
  • foley recording
    Luc Léger
  • music mix
    Luc Léger
  • re-recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • technical director
    Mathieu Tremblay
    Éloi Champagne
  • technical animation support
    Alexandre Roy
    Johanne Ste-Marie
  • technical coordinator
    Luc Binette
  • editor
    Arash Akhgari
  • online editor
    Serge Verreault
  • titles
    Alain Ostiguy
  • credits
    Alain Ostiguy
  • executive producer
    Robert McLaughlin
  • line production
    Laetitia Seguin
  • senior production coordinator
    Dominique Forget
  • studio operations manager
    Camille Fillion
  • studio administrator
    Victoria Angell
  • publicist
    Nadine Viau

