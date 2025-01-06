In the Name of the Mother and the Son paints a portrait of life in the Montreal neighbourhood of Saint-Michel for two youths of Haitian origin, whom we follow in their quest for hope and freedom. Not unlike their parents, who had to start from scratch on arriving in Canada, James and Le Voyou both yearn to take wing, each in his own way. The film is a cri de coeur to the women of Haiti who, like the mothers of these two young men, sacrificed so much to give their children a better future. In the name of the mother and the son is also a sensitive account that eloquently decries the prejudice that, even today, plagues young Quebecers of Haitian origin. In French with English subtitles.