The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility
New release
Coming 
None

In the Name of the Mother and the Son

2005 52 min
Leaving soon

In the Name of the Mother and the Son paints a portrait of life in the Montreal neighbourhood of Saint-Michel for two youths of Haitian origin, whom we follow in their quest for hope and freedom. Not unlike their parents, who had to start from scratch on arriving in Canada, James and Le Voyou both yearn to take wing, each in his own way. The film is a cri de coeur to the women of Haiti who, like the mothers of these two young men, sacrificed so much to give their children a better future. In the name of the …

This content is not available for free viewing in your location.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.
Not available
Share
In the Name of the Mother and the Son

Details

In the Name of the Mother and the Son paints a portrait of life in the Montreal neighbourhood of Saint-Michel for two youths of Haitian origin, whom we follow in their quest for hope and freedom. Not unlike their parents, who had to start from scratch on arriving in Canada, James and Le Voyou both yearn to take wing, each in his own way. The film is a cri de coeur to the women of Haiti who, like the mothers of these two young men, sacrificed so much to give their children a better future. In the name of the mother and the son is also a sensitive account that eloquently decries the prejudice that, even today, plagues young Quebecers of Haitian origin. In French with English subtitles.

Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism Social Issues All subjects
  • participation
    James-Arnolds Similhomme
    Le Voyou
    Mustafa Ali
    Adel Kaddar
    Kapois Lamort
    Jason O'Meara
  • research
    Maryse Legagneur
    Emmanuelle Lambert
  • script
    Maryse Legagneur
  • direction
    Maryse Legagneur
  • cinematography
    Alex Margineanu
  • location sound
    Louis Desparois
  • picture editing
    Elric Robichon
  • sound editing
    Marco Fania
  • production manager
    Alain Thériault
  • production assistant
    Alain Legagneur
    Hosanna Ettien
    Sophie Soukaïna Ghanem
  • script consultant
    Francine Tougas
  • additional cinematography
    Mathieu Laverdière
    Simon Bujold
  • additional sound
    Dimitri Médard
  • additional production manager
    Sylvie Lapointe
  • still photographer
    David-Philip Chedore
  • foley
    Stéphane Cadotte
  • foley assistant
    Lyne Taillon
  • voice
    Monique Dauphin
    Claudette Michel
  • voice recording
    Studios Marko inc
    Audio Postproduction SPR Inc.
    Luc Léger
  • original music
    Simon Bellefleur
    Sandro Forte
  • translation
    Vision Globale
    Claude Dionne
    Christine York
  • subtitles
    Vision Globale
  • technical support - editing
    Martine Forget
  • online editing
    Denis Gathelier
  • re-recording
    Luc Léger
  • computer graphics
    Gaspard Gaudreau
  • titles
    Gaspard Gaudreau
  • archival research
    Emmanuelle Lambert
  • marketing manager
    David Boisclair
  • marketing manager - assistance
    Jenny Thibault
  • administration
    Denise DesLauriers
  • administrative staff
    Hélène Regimbal
    Lise Lévesque
  • technical coordinator
    Jean-François Laprise
  • development associate producer
    Mahalia Verna
    Daniela Pinna
  • line production
    Johanne Bergeron
  • producer
    Yves Bisaillon
  • executive producer
    Yves Bisaillon

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store

Education

Ages 17 to 17
School subjects
Diversity - Black Studies Diversity - Identity Family Studies/Home Economics - Adolescent Development Health/Personal Development - Substance Use and Abuse/Addiction

Explore