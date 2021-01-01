This film shows how a vicious spiral of inflation would threaten the country if wartime controls were relaxed. In peacetime, prices are stable--raw materials plus transportation plus manufacture plus packaging plus distribution make up the price of commodities. But in wartime bidding starts for goods which are hard to get. Raises to employees to meet higher prices result in higher costs of production. Prices rise again. Without wartime controls, the spiral would mount up, up and up--and ruinous inflation would be the horrible climax.