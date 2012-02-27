Icewarrior

Education

Ages 14 to 17

School subjects

At once a documentary, a poem and a historical metaphor, this film lends itself to screening in various contexts. In literature classes, familiarize students with the Quebec poets mentioned in the film, and ask them to identify and analyze some of the metaphorical passages, such as “dans les replis incultes du glacier.” In history class, have students identify the allegory of war and that of the birth of a nation.