Icewarrior

Not far from the North Pole on Ellesmere Island, for one hundred and twenty days, a watchful camera stalks a beast of fleece and hoof, the ancient musk-ox, in anticipation of the great bull's duel for dominance. By the light of late summer, in the hush of expectation of mating behaviour, battle is joined between the furry combatants.
  • director
    Pierre Perrault
  • script
    Pierre Perrault
  • producer
    Éric Michel
    Jacques Vallée
  • cinematography
    Martin Leclerc
    Bernard Gosselin
  • editing
    Camille Laperrière
  • sound editing
    Marie-Claude Gagné
    Gilles Quintal
  • re-recording
    Shelley Craig
    Terry Mardini
  • narrator
    Neil Shee
  • music
    Ginette Bellavance
    Daniel Toussaint

Ages 14 to 17
School subjects
English Language Arts - Quebec Literature Geography - The Arctic Media Education - Documentary Film Science - Life Systems/Ecology
At once a documentary, a poem and a historical metaphor, this film lends itself to screening in various contexts. In literature classes, familiarize students with the Quebec poets mentioned in the film, and ask them to identify and analyze some of the metaphorical passages, such as “dans les replis incultes du glacier.” In history class, have students identify the allegory of war and that of the birth of a nation.
